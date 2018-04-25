× The Download’s Swap Meet: “I’m more of a late ’70’s Elton John kinda guy”

It’s Wednesday night so that means it’s time for the Swap Meet sponsored by Wolff’s Flea Market! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your collectibles, your stuff, your junk! Do you have a signed copy of an old Elton John record that you believe might make you rich? Are you a collector of old Playboy magazines? Wondering if your early 1960’s Barbie is worth some dough? You have the questions and Greg has the answers! It’s “The Swap Meet!”

