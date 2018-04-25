× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-25-18

How is this for a show?! Tonight on the Download, Justin speaks with The Daily Line’s A.D. Quig and Heather Cherone about the legislative session in Springfield and the long list of candidates vying to be Chicago mayor, we introduce you to Farmer’s Fridge, a company that is disrupting vending machines and lunch options in Chicago, WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge tells us the players the Bears would be thrilled to get during this weekend’s NFL Draft, Justin chats with Preoccupations multi-instrumentalist Scott “Monty” Monroe about their latest record and two shows this weekend in Chicago and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

