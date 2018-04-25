× The Carry Out 4-25-18: “Kanye West is back! The positive? New music apparently coming in June. The negative? Everything else.”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the legislative session in Springfield, Metra dealing with over-crowding, HUD Secretary Ben Carson proposing higher rents to people living in public housing, new allegations emerging about Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, the White House physician nominated to lead the Veterans Affairs Department, Ford Motor company cutting back on car models, the White Sox losing to Seattle, the Bears preparing for the NFL Draft, the Cubs taking on Cleveland, Porter Moser staying at Loyola and Kanye West tweeting about his dragon energy.

