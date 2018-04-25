NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 4-25-18: “Kanye West is back! The positive? New music apparently coming in June. The negative? Everything else.”
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the legislative session in Springfield, Metra dealing with over-crowding, HUD Secretary Ben Carson proposing higher rents to people living in public housing, new allegations emerging about Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, the White House physician nominated to lead the Veterans Affairs Department, Ford Motor company cutting back on car models, the White Sox losing to Seattle, the Bears preparing for the NFL Draft, the Cubs taking on Cleveland, Porter Moser staying at Loyola and Kanye West tweeting about his dragon energy.
