We spent all day celebrating School House Rock. Bill Leff tried to make us cry with his favorite, depressing, School Hour Rock song. Our friend Smita Shah was a pioneer in STEM before that was a thing. We met an awesome breast cancer survivor, Melinda Linas who is advocating for the Komen Chicago Mother’s Day 5K Race for the Cure. And the great Anna Devlantes paid us a visit as well.