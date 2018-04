× Solving engineering riddles: Meet Smita Shah

Smita Shah is the President & CEO of Spaan Tech, visited the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the importance of engineering and how she’s been doing science, technology, engineering and math before it was the “it” thing to do. Smita started Spaan Tech 20 years ago and hasn’t looked back. You can read more about Smita here in a feature from Crain’s Chicago Business.