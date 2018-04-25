× Scott Munro of indie rockers Preoccupations: “I don’t ever want to make the same record over and over again”

Guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Scott “Monty” Monro of the post-punk act Preoccupations joins Justin to talk about his memories of playing in Chicago, their exhaustive touring schedule, the process of recording their latest record, “New Material,” the amount of experimentation on “New Material,” the challenge of wanting to evolve as a band while also keeping their fans happy and their 2 shows this weekend at Empty Bottle and Co-Prosperity Sphere.

