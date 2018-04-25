× Roe Conn Full Show (4/25/18): Roeper reviews “Avengers: Infinity War,” Kanye is dragon energy, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes feat. Richard Roeper for Wednesday, April 25th, 2018:

The Top Five@5 feat. Kanye & President Trump’s relationship, Roeper Reviews “Avengers: Infinity War,” WGN-TV’s Pat Tomasulo talks about his annual “Laugh Your Face Off” comedy show for charity, and former CPD Sargeant Pete Koconis looks how a decades-long cold-case like “The Golden State Killer” case can be resolved.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3496187/3496187_2018-04-25-200227.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

