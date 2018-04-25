× How To Make Friends As An Adult

As an adult it is hard to make friends. In certain cases you can’t consider the people at work your friends because they are your colleagues; it feels awkward letting them close to you because you work with them and outside of work, what else do you have in common? This even applies to those who attend school and even just in public. How do you form genuine friendships? Communications expert at Youngstown State University: Adam Earnheardt explains why it is hard to make friends and what you can do to change that.

For more information about Dr Adam Earnheardt visit: Adamearn.com

Follow Adam on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Adamearn

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine