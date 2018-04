× How to adopt tech and maintain human relationships in school

Otus COO Keith Westman is giving you more insight into the classroom. Host Scott Kitun is joined by GoCivic Chicago’s Beth Bond to talk about what’s new in tech overseas in London and Stuttgart. The goal of Otus is to utilize tech to create a holistic approach to teacher-student relationships without replacing humans with bots.

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.