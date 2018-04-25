× How Farmer’s Fridge is disrupting vending machines and lunch options in Chicago

It’s a special Wednesday evening episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Farmer’s Fridge founder and CEO Luke Saunders about bringing a new concept to lunch, what makes Farmer’s Fridge work while other similar companies have failed, the challenge of making a high quality product, the process of getting fresh food to the consumer, overcoming customers preconceived notions about fresh food in vending machines, the importance of technology to the success of the business and how he sees the company growing.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio