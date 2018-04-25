× Dane Neal: James Beard Awards and Eats Week

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food-loving pal, Dane Neal! With him, he brought Chicago celebrity chef, Tony Mantuano, to talk about the great James Beard Awards. Then, Alexa Gallagher, Manager of Strategic Partnerships of Choose Chicago, joins the show to talk about James Beard Eats Week.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.