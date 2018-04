× Cancer has to go: Breast cancer survivor explains the importance of supporting the Komen Chicago Mother’s Day 5K Race for the Cure

Melinda Linas, Chicago Police Sergeant, breast cancer survivor and Race co-chair & Mika Stambaugh, Interim Executive Director of Komen Chicago and Race chair stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the Komen Chicago Mother’s Day 5K Race for the Cure. You can get more details and support the cause HERE.