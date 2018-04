× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.25.18: Short end of the stick

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy have a shortened, but fun version of the bonus hour. They talked about a viral photo that shows young basketball players kneeling out of respect for a funeral procession.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.