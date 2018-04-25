× Bears Insider Adam Hoge previews the NFL Draft: “If Quenton Nelson falls you go take that guy and you make your offensive line a lot better”

WGN‘s Adam Hoge joins Justin to preview this weekend’s NFL Draft. Adam and Justin talk about what to expect from the Bears with the 8th pick, the possibility of the Bears trading up, how the Bears have many holes to fill, if Bears fans will be okay if they decide to choose Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, the Bears lack of depth at the WR position and who might fit the bill in this year’s class, why the Bears decided to cut ties with Cam Meredith, the chances that Saquon Barkley or Bradley Chubb fall to the 8th pick and if Ryan Pace has any other surprises up his sleeve.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio