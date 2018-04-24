× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/24/18: Hart Schaffner Marx, Crafty, & The Importance of Dissent

The market had a great start today, but struggled its way through the afternoon. Steve Bertand and Jon Najarian looked at the biggest factor that contributed to one of the largest dips of the year. Jennifer Keegan then joined Steve to discuss the historic business run from Hart Schaffner Marx, the one stop office food and beverage provider, Crafty, helped fill a market need with kegs in the office, and Kelly Leonard explained how dissent is vital in business based off of his latest podcast.