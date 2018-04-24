× What are the biggest challenges facing the black community in Chicago?

Charlene Carruthers, activist, organizer, author and National Director of BYP100, joins Justin to discuss tomorrow’s panel, “A Global Look at the Challenges Facing Black Chicago.” Charlene talks about her involvement in tomorrow’s event, how she sees community organizing as a craft, the importance of understanding the past, her work at BYP100, the biggest challenges she faces when organizing and if we are making strides when it comes to civil rights.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio