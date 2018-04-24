× The Opening Bell 4/24/18: What Starbucks Needs To Do To Bounce Back After Arrests

This past month, Starbucks experienced a difficult business situation after a store manager called the police on two black men waiting for a friend. This sparked national outcry, accusing the coffee company as having a racial bias. Steve Grzanich discussed the delicate decisions ahead with Doug Harris (CEO of Kaleidoscope Group) and shared his perspective on what Starbucks should do to regain trust from customers. Lisa Bertagnoli (Nonprofits Reporter at Crains Chicago Business) about how business are turning to ex-convicts to fill jobs now more than ever as the tight hiring market continues to turn.