The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-24-18

We have another terrific show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with the Chicago Tribune’s Joe Knowles about the new coffee table book, “The Chicago Tribune Book of the Chicago White Sox: A Decade-by-Decade History,” BYP100’s National Director Charlene Carruthers talks about the biggest challenges facing the black community in Chicago 50 years after 1968, 1980’s pop music icon Rick Astley reflects on his amazing career and show tomorrow night at House of Blues and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

