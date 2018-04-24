× The Carry Out 4-24-18: “I believe that Hester belongs in the Hall of Fame because it’s the only time in Bears history that we didn’t get up to go refill the chip bowl during punts”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include movement in Springfield over the gun license veto, conservatives in Illinois pushing against Governor Bruce Rauner, Jake’s Pub in Lakeview coming under fire for racist comments on Facebook, Scientists creating a new app to tell you how high you are, the Sox losing to the Mariners 1-0, the Cubs beating up on the Indians, the NBA playoffs getting underway, the Bears getting ready for this week’s NFL Draft, Devin Hester and Matt Forte retiring as Bears and a new McDonald’s opening up in the West Loop that features a global menu.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio