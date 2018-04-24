FILE- In this May 9, 2017, file photo, a package from Amazon Prime is loaded for delivery in New York. Last year, the online retailer introduced a system for letting people delivering packages into customers’ homes. Now, it’s their cars. GM says more than 7 million owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles are eligible for Amazon’s new Amazon Key In-car delivery service. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
#TechTuesday with CNET Executive Editor Ian Sherr: Amazon now delivers to your car!
It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Ian Sherr is on the hotline! Ian joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, they discussed what the deal Net Neutrality, cashierless stores, and Amazon’s new in-car package delivery.
