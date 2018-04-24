× #TechTuesday with CNET Executive Editor Ian Sherr: Amazon now delivers to your car!

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Ian Sherr is on the hotline! Ian joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, they discussed what the deal Net Neutrality, cashierless stores, and Amazon’s new in-car package delivery.

