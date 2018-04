× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.24.18: Sitting around talking stocks

Based on the kids we had in studio today, we’d say that we are in good hands. ¬†From Sofia, to Jahkil to Abigail Grace, we realized we have a lot to learn from young people! ¬†Dean Richards and Steve do a little french improv and Paul Coyte checks in from London on more updates on the royal baby and how no one cares about a 3rd sibling.