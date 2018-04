× Sports Central, 04.24.18: A Conversation with Terry Boers

WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge has an intimate conversation with the iconic Chicago broadcaster, columnist, and author Terry Boers. Terry reminisces about his life and elaborates on his time spent on-air in radio and behind the pen with the Chicago Sun-Times. Adam also has Boers share particulars from his new book, “The Score of a Lifetime: 25 Years Talking Chicago Sports.”

