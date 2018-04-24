× Pop music icon Rick Astley: “When I look back I just kind of think I was really lucky and I think I appreciate those songs way more now than I did”

’80’s pop music icon Rick Astley joins Justin to talk about his tremendous career, why it took him such a long time to come back to America, the success of his 2016 release, “50,” how much nostalgia plays a role in his shows, being influenced by American culture as a kid, what it was like having a bunch of monster hits, the decision he made to step away from the business in the late ’80’s, how the music industry has changed over the years, dealing with the Rickrolling phenomenon and his show tomorrow night at House of Blues.

