× Pete McMurray fills in for John Williams 04.24.18: Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Weber Grill, Dow falls 500 points, Attorney General Lisa Madigan

Today, Pete welcomes the Chicago Police Superintendent, Eddie Johnson, to talk about Illinois’ most significant issues, like gun control, violence and his carjacking task force. Then, Weber Grills Grill Master Doug Badger discusses grilling tactics, grill cleaning tactics and more with Pete and his listeners. And, Pete gives away a Weber Grill and International Meat Company steaks. CNN Money Digital Correspondent Paul La Monica explains the sudden highs and lows on Wall Street. And, Attorney General Lisa Madigan describes the nature of her investigation into the Illini bus company, Suburban Express.