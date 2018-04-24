× Motivational Monday! Celebrating National Karaoke Week with Trader Todd’s, Paul Farahvar and Scott Stantis | Full Show (April 23rd)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (April 23rd) It’s Motivational Monday! So, riding side car is trainer, Jen Zanotti. Then, we sing our hearts our as we celebrate National Karaoke Week with Trader Todd’s own Virginia Carstarphen (Co-owner of Trader Todd’s). Then, Chicago Tribune cartoonist Scott Stantis brings along his friend Tad Rall to talk about an exciting event coming up at the Seminary Co-op. And finally, another fun round of Presidential Deadpool with comedian Paul Farahvar. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER