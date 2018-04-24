× David Diley, The Filmmaker Behind ‘Of Shark and Man’

Unhappy with his job, David Diley decided to quit on a Wednesday and pursue his passion of filming sharks. Learn more about his amazing story (chronicled in the movie ‘Of Shark and Man’), how you can join him on one of his underwater film workshops and what it’s like to bitten by a shark on the backside when he joins Nick Digilio.

