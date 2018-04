× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Sofia M.

Sofia M. is our incredible Kid of the Week. Sofia is an 8th grader in River Forest, and was recently named the Money Smart Kid for 2018. ┬áSofia wrote a very insightful essay on the topic of how a natural disaster can affect a person’s finances. She discussed how individuals need to save for the unexpected, such as evacuation costs, home repairs and medical bills; and she discussed the importance of having the right insurance coverages. Sofia received a $3,000 scholarship from COUNTRY Financial for her winning essay for the Money Smart Kid Essay Contest. We (at COUNTRY) are very proud of Sofia and think she is a wonderful example for other kids in the Chicago area, especially for those who are learning more about how to budge and save at a young age.