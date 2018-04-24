× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Sofia M.

Sofia M. is our incredible Kid of the Week. Sofia is an 8th grader in River Forest, and was recently named the Money Smart Kid for 2018. Sofia wrote a very insightful essay on the topic of how a natural disaster can affect a person’s finances. She discussed how individuals need to save for the unexpected, such as evacuation costs, home repairs and medical bills; and she discussed the importance of having the right insurance coverages. Sofia received a $3,000 scholarship from COUNTRY Financial for her winning essay for the Money Smart Kid Essay Contest. We (at COUNTRY) are very proud of Sofia and think she is a wonderful example for other kids in the Chicago area, especially for those who are learning more about how to budge and save at a young age.