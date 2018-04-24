A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Major U.S. stock indexes are closing sharply higher after China's leader sounded a conciliatory tone on trade tensions with the U.S. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
CNN Money Digital Correspondent Paul La Monica: Volatility is the new norm
A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Major U.S. stock indexes are closing sharply higher after China's leader sounded a conciliatory tone on trade tensions with the U.S. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
CNN Money Digital Correspondent Paul La Monica joins Pete McMurray to explain the new norm that causes the Dow Jones Industrial Average to drop 500 points, and to then suddenly spike. He lists some of the causes for stock volatility.