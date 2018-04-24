× Chicago Tribune’s Joe Knowles: “To be a White Sox fan is to know the highest of highs and the lowest of lows”

Joe Knowles, Chicago Tribune Associate Managing Sports Editor, joins Justin to discuss the new coffee table book, “The Chicago Tribune Book of the Chicago White Sox: A Decade-by-Decade History.” Joe talks about the rich history of the Chicago White Sox, the process of putting this book together, what he learned from writing the book, how the Black Sox scandal set the franchise back for years, what set the “Go-Go” White Sox of the late ’50’s and early ’60’s apart from the other teams in Major League Baseball, the excitement surrounding the “South Side Hitmen” teams of the late ’70’s, how Bill Veeck brought fun back to the ballpark, how everything came together for the 1983 “Winning Ugly” team, the move from Comiskey Park to U.S. Cellular Field, how the baseball strike of 1994 may have cost the team a World Series championship, why the Sox weren’t able to sustain success after their winning seasons, the dominant performance of the 2005 World Champions and what we can expect from the young 2018 squad.

