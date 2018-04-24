× Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy” vs. 2 Guys 1 Album

Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!

On Episode #11 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar take on mega-smash that is tearing up the Billboard Music charts – Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”. [Some Mature Language]

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here And Comment Below!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3495292/3495292_2018-04-24-030732.128.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3788.mp3

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Guys 1 Album?

2guys1album@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar