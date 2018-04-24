× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.24.18: A loaf of bread, a container of milk, and a stick of butter

Today’s guests include actor and writer Stephen Tobolowsky and CNET’s Ian Sherr. Bill and Wendy open the show with their good old friend, Stephen Tobolowsky. Stephen talks about his travels, “The Goldbergs,” his new book, and much more. Then, the show goes on with CNET’s Ian Sherr. Ian joins us to talk tech. After that, Steve breaks the news that Bob Dorough, the musical keystone of Schoolhouse Rock, has passed away. Bill and Wendy recall some of their favorite memories of the show.

