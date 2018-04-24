FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, Illinois Attorney Gen. Lisa Madigan speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Madigan is seeking to stop state worker pay until legislators and Gov. Bruce Rauner approve a spending plan. A motion by Madigan filed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in St. Clair County Circuit Court, seeks to dissolve a preliminary injunction which allowed state workers to be paid during the budget impasse. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Attorney General Lisa Madigan: Suburban Express owner actions demand legal response
Attorney General Lisa Madigan joins the show to explain the beginning of an investigation into Illini bus company Suburban Express. Those reasons include an advertisement that expressed prejudiced beliefs, and the owner’s degrading language when responding to consumer complaints.