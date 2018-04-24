× Allstate CEO Tom Wilson: “It’s about volunteering.”

Chairman, President and CEO of Allstate, Tom Wilson, stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the incredible things that are happening at WE Day, where they make doing good, doable. You can see more about WE Day HERE. Tom brought an impressive young man in studio with him. Jahkil Naeem Jackson. At the age of 10, Jahkil started a foundation that collects toiletries and distributes them to the homeless population. You can see more about Jakil’s foundation HERE.