After Hours with Rick Kogan: Larry Broutman, Linda Gartz & the Studs Terkel Radio Archive

Tonight on the program, Rick is joined in studio by author Larry Broutman to talk about his new book, “Chicago Eternal.” Linda Gartz discusses her new book “Redlined: A Memoir of Race, Change and Fractured Community.” Rick also shares interview selections throughout the show from the Studs Terkel Archive.