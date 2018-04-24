× Actor and Author Stephen Tobolowsky talks about his new book, “My Adventures with God”

He has probably been in every movie you have seen. Legendary character actor/author Stephen Tobolowsky joins Bill and Wendy in the studio this morning. Stephen talks about his longtime career as an actor, Ben Kingsley, working with Mel Gibson, “The Goldbergs,” how he met David Byrne, his new book, “My Adventures with God,” and much more. He also shares his story about how he gave Radiohead their band name.

