Wintrust Business Lunch 4/23/18: Protein Hummus, Chicago River Development, & Facebook Secrets

The Chicago Inno crew stopped by today to chat with Steve Bertrand about the latest from the Amazon HQ2 search, what Venmo is doing, and a new protein packed hummus thanks to the stories from Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis. Margaret Frisbie explained what it takes to take on the grand plans for developing the Chicago River, and Randi Shaffer justified why having an online presence might help in the long term.