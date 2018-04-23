× What Happened To The Lost Generation: Generation X

When it comes to generations we hear about baby boomers and millennials but what about the generation in between: Gen X. Some of Gen X traits are Individualistic, ready for adventure, technological adaptive to name a few. President of The Generational Imperative, Chuck Underwood breaks down what happened to the lost generation; Gen X.

