WGN Radio Theatre Episode #277: "Fred Allen Show" and Two part "Escape" (4-23-18)

In this full show podcast, Carl and Lisa play crack the quote with listeners and Roger Badesch.

Then they listen to classic radio shows! First, Carl and Lisa take a listen to a classic “Fred Allen show”. Later, they dive into a two part episode of “Escape”. Be sure to check out WGN Radio Theatre on social media!