× The Opening Bell 4/23/18: How Companies Keep Up In The Changing Tech World

The world of digital marketing is a tricky space to be in right now as privacy is at the top of consumer’s minds. Steve Grzanich and John Simpson (CEO and Founder of One North) discussed how they’re working to market digital messages on a personal level, with the consumers well being as a focus. Allen Adamson (Co-Author of “Shift Ahead: How the Best Companies Stay Relevant in a Fast Changing World“) then broke down the necessary factors for companies to adopt in order to achieve long term success in the changing digital landscape.