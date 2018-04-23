× The Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter 4/22/18 | Tide turns for fishing enthusiasts, Federal involvement in the endangered species list

Spring is almost here, and that means it’s time to talk about the current issues surrounding recreational fishing. Between new federal policy and increasing use of our oceans as a dumping ground, Charlie Potter breaks down what you need to know for the upcoming fishing season.

Charlie also talks about federal involvement in managing the list of endangered species and what that means for the animals included.