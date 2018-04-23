× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Will we see another newspaper war?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about Chicago Sun-Times. The paper left its front page blank today in a plea for subscribers to “protect the long-term survival” of its newsroom. They also talk about the change of address scam that moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Chicago apartment.

