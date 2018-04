× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.23.18: Hey, meet Joe!

There are good people doing good things out there. Today we talked to Alexis Seeger from Autism Speaks and Nick Drives from the Grill House and they are committed to raising awareness and raising money for research. Pete Greenberg stopped by to preview his new special on Rwanda. WGN-TV’s new anchor, Joe Donlon stopped by the studio in his new Bears hat and Dean Richards is back!