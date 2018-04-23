× Roe Conn Full Show (4/23/18): Steve Stone, Tom Skilling, WashPost’s Aaron Blake, and a regrettable message from Violeta

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, April 23rd, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on the bizarre case of a Rogers Park man getting all of UPS’ mail, Washington Post’s Aaron Blake looks at a vigorous weekend of tweeting from President Trump, Tom Skilling teases eighty degree temperatures in his forecast, White Sox guru Steve Stone has an update on Danny Farquhar’s condition, the Top Five@5 features a regrettable voicemail from Violeta Podrumedic, and a startling list of things millennials don’t know is put to the test.

