× Pete McMurray fills in for John Williams 04.23.18: Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Actor Rob Morrow, NBC Today Show Anchor Jeff Rossen, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-8th)

Pete McMurray fills in for John Williams today, and first invited Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi to discuss national politics, immigration, gun control and more. Then, Fox News Anchor Bret Baier talks President Donald Trump and James Comey. Mayor Rahm Emanuel joins Pete on the airwaves to talk about programs meant to enrich children in the Chicago area. Actor Rob Morrow then joins Pete to talk Coachella and upcoming “Billions” episodes on Showtime. And, finally, Jeff Rossen of the Today Show’s “Rossen Reports” tells Pete what inspired his daily segment, and what he does all day before filling in for Lester Holt.