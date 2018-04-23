× No Coast Cinema Ep. 37 |”The Art of Sitting Quietly..”, “In A Moment” & “The Astronaut Diet”

It’s a jam packed episode of No Coast Cinema as we welcome back two of our favorite guests as well as the mysterious star of a new documentary.

First, writer/director Nick Alonzo returns to talk about his new feature, “The Art of Sitting Quietly and Doing Nothing”. The film follows a man in solitude as he tries to piece himself back together following the end of his last relationship, often to darkly comic results.

Dustin Puehler of Ready Freddy Films follows with a discussion of his new, mind-bending horror film, “In A Moment”. In the tradition of his previous work, Puehler’s take on the genre bucks convention in the pursuit of something terrifying, hilarious, and altogether original.

Finally, the enigmatic Dough Smeehr shares his new book and impending documentary “The Astronaut Diet” and teaches Tom and Conor how to transcend their pathetic physical existence.

