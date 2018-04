× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 153: 2018 Mock Draft Roundtable

It’s WGN Radio’s fourth annual mock draft roundtable as Adam Hoge simulates the entire first round of the NFL Draft with Pro Football Weekly’s Eric Edholm and producer Joe Romano. The guys take turns making picks for Adam Jahns, who is day-to-day with an upper body injury. Listen below!

