Fox News Reporter Bret Baier: "We're going to try to get some substance out of the interview" with James Comey Thursday

Fox News Reporter Bret Baier joins Pete McMurray to comment on all things Donald Trump. And, he tells Pete what he plans to ask the former FBI director, James Comey, Thursday when he appears on Bret’s show. Keep on the look out for Three Days in Moscow: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of the Soviet Empire, out next month.