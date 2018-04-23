× “Elton Jim” explains why he loves “April snow,” remembers childhood love notes, and doesn’t expect an invitation to the Royal Wedding

In this 101st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano describes Spring snow as “perfect,” because it looks pretty, doesn’t need to be shoveled, and melts in a few hours! He also recalls some of his early childhood crushes and love notes. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” segment, regular contributor, Emily Armanetti dish on the Royal Wedding and Jim’s personal connection to it.