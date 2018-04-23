Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook (7) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) shake hands with Nashville Predators after Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 4-1 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Blackhawks Crazy: Playoff Hockey
The Blackhawks may be home for the playoffs but their top minor league team isn’t. Chris Boden & Scott King discuss some of the prospects who’ve helped the IceHogs move within a win of the second round, hearing from Matthew Highmore & Colin Delia. Plus, 1st round NHL thoughts, the only two Hawks we still see regularly in this postseason, and….Beef-A-Roo.