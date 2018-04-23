× Blackhawks Crazy: Playoff Hockey

The Blackhawks may be home for the playoffs but their top minor league team isn’t. Chris Boden & Scott King discuss some of the prospects who’ve helped the IceHogs move within a win of the second round, hearing from Matthew Highmore & Colin Delia. Plus, 1st round NHL thoughts, the only two Hawks we still see regularly in this postseason, and….Beef-A-Roo.

