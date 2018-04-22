Illinois Sen. Karen McConnaughay, R-West Dundee, speaks to reporters in the rotunda at the Illinois State Capitol Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Will we see a realistic state budget?
Rick Pearson speaks with State Sen. Karen McConnaughay about the importance of implementing a realistic state budget and finding a way to stabilize taxes while constructing a more stable economy throughout the state. Karen and Rick also touch on changes being made to create a balance of gun control safety for owners and the general public.